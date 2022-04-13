HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says while IRS imposter scams happen year-round they are very common during tax season.

AARP says this is how it works:

You get a call, text, or email that claims to be from the IRS claiming you owe back taxes and you need to pay immediately by a wire transfer or by purchasing gift cards and giving them the pin on the back of the card.

AARP says this is what you should know:

Most IRS imposter scams begin as a robocall asking you to press a number so you can be connected with a live agent.

The real IRS will contact you by mail *first and the IRS will only call if you have not responded to multiple written notices.

Federal agencies do not accept payment by wire transfer or gift card.

AARP says this is what you should do:

If you get a robocall from the IRS do not press a number to be connected to a live agent. It could put you in direct contact with a scammer.

If you think you owe taxes call the IRS at 800-829-1040 or go to the IRS website.

ID tax fraud is also a big problem. AARP says you should get an IRS Identity Protection Pin. It prevents someone else from filing a tax return in your name.