HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM — Medicare offers access to medical equipment at no cost, but they won’t call you

offering something for free.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

AARP says this is how it works:

Someone claiming to be a Medicare representative calls with an offer for a free medical device.

If you say you don’t need it, they still encourage you to accept it because, after all, it’s “free.”

They ask for your Medicare number to process the benefit.

What you should know:

If you give out your Medicare number the scammer can pretend to be you and use it to get health care and that can taint your Medicare health records.

If they actually send you equipment it will likely be a cheap version, like an ankle wrap instead of custom shoe inserts.

Medicare will never call you unless you’ve called first and left a message for a representative to return your call.

If you get one of these calls hang up and only give your Medicare number to your own personal health care providers. Contact your provider if you see unexpected charges, and if you suspect fraud, contact 800-MEDICARE (633-4227).

If a scammer has used your Medicare number you should create an identity recovery plan.