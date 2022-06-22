In this photo illustration, a man types on an illuminated computer keyboard typically favored by computer coders. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM )- AARP says these free-trial scams entice you with offers that pop up on Facebook and other social media sites offering no-risk trials.

Some of the advertised free trials are for things like magazines, streaming services, beauty products or even rapid weight loss, thanks to a miracle ingredient

Warning signs

The free-trial ad urges you to order right away because supplies are limited.

The terms and conditions for returns and cancellations are hard to find or understand.

The offer agreement has prechecked boxes. Scam companies use these to make it look like you’ve given them permission to keep sending and charging you for merchandise.

AARP says before you try a free trial:

Search online for reviews.

Read all the terms and conditions and make sure you understand the return and cancellation policies.

Mark the cutoff date for canceling a subscription on your calendar.

Document your purchases by printing out receipts or taking screenshots.

Keep an eye on your credit card statements for unauthorized charges.

Don’t sign up for a free offer unless you understand exactly what you’re agreeing to.

Don’t be enticed by celebrity endorsements. Scammers often use famous names and faces without permission

Don’t hesitate to contact your credit card issuer to dispute a charge

The Federal Trade Commission says since the late 2000’s consumers have lost nearly $1.4 billion to this type of fraud.