(WHTM) — Many public wi-fi networks do not have strong security. That makes it easy for tech-savvy scammers to take advantage.

AARP says these are the warning signs:

The public wi-fi network lets you log in without using a password

The network has a generic founding name. For example: “free public wi-fi”.

You are asked to pay for the connection.

Here is what you should do:

Ask the staff at the business the exact name of its network

Be careful what you do on public networks. It is usually okay to browse the web and check the news or the weather.

Consider tethering your laptop to your phone and using your mobile provider’s data network instead of public wifi. You may incur charges, but you will be more secure.

Turn off wi-fi and Bluetooth when you are not using them

Use antivirus software and keep it up to date.

Consider signing up for a virtual private network, or VPN. It will encrypt your data, even on unsecured wi-fi networks.

Here is what you shouldn’t do on public wi-fi networks:

Don’t use public wi-fi to do online banking, make purchases, check email or use social media.

Don’t go to sites where you have to enter a username or password.

Don’t allow your device automatically connect to any available wi-fi network. You can check the network settings to make sure the function is turned off.

Also, once you are finished using online accounts, you should always log out of them.