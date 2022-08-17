Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- If you get a text message or an email claiming you need to update your account information, it’s likely just a scammer trying to get your information.

AARP says these are the warning signs:

The sender’s email address does not include the correct corporate domain; if there is any variation after the @, like extra characters or words, it’s probably not from the company.

The greeting is generic; “Dear Customer”, “Dear Account Holder”.

The email or text asks for your username, password, or your social security number.

The email or text contains typos and bad grammar.

You are urged to act quickly.

Here’s what you can do:

Hover your cursor over links in the body of the email, it will reveal the true URL.

Only use a company’s official website or app to update account information.

Contact the company directly, through an official website or customer service line, if you have concerns.

Use antivirus software and keep it up to date.

Don’t open documents, download files, or click on any links in emails or text messages, doing so could allow the scammer to install malware on your device.

Remember, legitimate companies will not ask for sensitive information in an email or text.