HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — AARP says you may get an email or a phone call offering free getaways or vacation rentals at really low prices. If it seems to good to be true, it could be a scam.
AARP says don’t:
- sign up for a travel deal before checking out the company.
- assume a vacation rental listing is legitimate because it’s on a familiar website.
- pay for a vacation rental by wire transfer or prepaid debit card.
- pay a “processing fee” or other advance charge to secure a “free” trip, it’s most likely a ploy to get your credit card information.
AARP says you should:
- search the vacation rental address online to confirm it exists and compare pictures.
- search for the property and owner with terms like “scam,” “complaint” and “review.”
- call the owner and ask detailed questions, if the person insists on sticking to email or gives vague answers, take a pass.
- get a written rental agreement and read the fine print.
It is always best to pay by credit card. It gives you the most protection if a deal turns out to be a scam.