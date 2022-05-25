HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Federal Trade Commission, in 2021 bogus diet products and programs accounted for nearly 30 percent of all complaints in the category of health care scams.

This is how It works:

AARP says a web search on weight loss may pull up legitimate-looking websites, but those sites may also contain scam articles. For instance, articles claim celebrities have achieved amazing results from their weight loss program.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

You may also come across social media posts promoting new ways to lose weight.



What You Should Know:

Diet and weight loss programs often encourage you to sign up for a free trial, but if you read the fine print you are also signing up to get charged for regular orders or additional products.

Weight loss products touted as “natural” or “herbal” don’t necessarily mean “safe”. or “wholesome.” Some herbal ingredients can be toxic in certain doses.

Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.



What You Should Do:

Talk to your doctor or a dietitian, before you commit to a weight loss regimen.

Be skeptical about a product or program promising you’ll lose a specific amount of weight per day, week or month, or ads that tout weight loss products that are a “miracle,” “revolutionary” or a “scientific breakthrough.”

If a product claims to be backed by scientific studies, look up those studies.

You can also check out a weight loss company’s reputation by searching with the Better Business Bureau.