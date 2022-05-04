HARRISBURG Pa. (WHTM)- AARP says if you lost money to a scammer whom you paid using Western Union between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, you have until July 1 to file a claim for a refund.

In March, the government launched the second phase of consumer paybacks mandated by a 2017 deal Western Union reached with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Under the $586 million deal, Western Union admitted that it did not do enough to prevent criminals from using its services for fraudulent purposes. Along with reimbursing victims, Western Union was ordered to take several steps to beef up consumer protection.

AARP says you can file a claim electronically or call 855-786-1048 to request a form.



Refund amounts are based solely on how much you sent in the scam transaction, and only Western Union transfers are covered. You cannot be reimbursed for other costs, such as Western Union fees, incidental expenses, or payments made by other means.

You may be asked to provide documentation of the transaction. You can contact Western Union customer care to request a receipt.