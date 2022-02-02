AARP Fraud Watch: Work from home job scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Federal Trade Commission received 59,000 consumer complaints about work from home job and business opportunities in 2020, more than double the 2019 number.

AARP says this is how it works:

Scammers will post an ad online or in print offering a work-from-home opportunity, often doing something like processing paperwork, stuffing envelopes, or data entry work.

The ad may promise high pay and require little or no experience and you may be asked to pay up-front for training or other materials.

AARP says this is what you should know:

Scammers often place work-from-home ads in trusted newspapers or on trusted websites that include fake testimonials.

AARP says this it what you should do:

Ask lots of questions, like how and when you will be paid, is the job a salary or commission-based payment and are there any up-front costs.

Take some time to research the company before signing any contracts. You start with the state consumer protection agency and the Better Business Bureau.

If you believe you have been targeted by a work-at-home job scam file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or report it to the Pennsylvania Attorney General.