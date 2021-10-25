abc27 Investigators mail test: Which letters arrived first?

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Last week the abc27 Investigators sent one letter to an address in each of the 10 counties in the abc27 viewing area (Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, and York) along with one address each in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Altoona, Erie, and Wilkes-Barre.

The 15 letters were dropped off in a mailbox on Hoffman Street in Harrisburg on Oct. 21. A postal worker picked up the letters on Oct. 22 around 12:15 p.m.

As of Monday, Oct. 25, seven letters have been delivered.

Two of the letters made it to some of the farthest places from Harrisburg, reaching Pittsburgh (161 miles) and Altoona (81 miles).

In the abc27 viewing area, letters have been delivered to addresses in:

Lewistown, Mifflin County (41 miles)

Fayetteville, Franklin County (44 miles)

Dover, York County (23 miles)

Lebanon, Lebanon County (24 miles)

Gettysburg, Adams County (40 miles)

Jo Ellen Litz lives in West Lebanon and agreed to receive one of the letters. We asked if the letter, which arrived in three days, was on time or late.

“I think that is probably average,” Litz said.

She said mail delivery used to be quicker. “I would drop mail in the mailbox one day and it would arrive the next day, at the most two days. Now it’s probably four to five days,” Litz said.

Litz is also a Lebanon County Commissioner. She is concerned about those who are waiting on mail-in ballots.

“I have heard from four people in the last week who have not received mail for five to seven days. If you are waiting on a mail-in ballot, up until [Oct. 26] they can go to the voter registration office at the Lebanon County Courthouse and request a ballot and sit in the hallway and vote their ballot that way,” Litz said.

The abc27 Investigators are still waiting to see when our letters will arrive at the addresses in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, and Perry Counties, as well as Erie, Philadelphia, and Wilkes-Barre.

“I think it really has to do with staffing,” Litz said. “Be patient and be kind to your postal carrier.”

It is possible the abc27 Investigators could get more responses when people get home from work and get their mail.

Update: After our story aired at 5:00 p.m., we were notified the letter we sent to Gettysburg also arrived on Monday. The web article was updated to reflect this new information.