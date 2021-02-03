AG urged Comcast to delay internet overage charges: “This is not the time to change the rules”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro says at his “urging” Comcast has delayed implementation of its 1.2TB Internet Usage cap on households, which includes overage charges for customers who go over the plan.

Comcast originally sent emails to customers letting them know as of Jan. 1, 2021, the Xfinity Internet Data Usage plan would be capped at 1.2TB and beginning in March customers could see extra fees on their bill if they went over the plan.

“As Pennsylvanians continue to navigate this pandemic, we know millions are relying on the internet for school and work more than ever. This is not the time to change the rules when it comes to internet data usage and increase costs,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “My office negotiated with Comcast to delay the implementation of these overage charges and waive any early termination fees for customers who opt out through December 2021. We also limited the impact of these changes on low-income households.”

A Comcast spokesperson said the company appreciated the “productive, open dialogue” with Attorney General Shapiro’s office.

“We understand that customers in Pennsylvania may need additional time to become familiar with the data plan. We are committed to evaluating and adapting our approach to best serve the needs of our customers, particularly in these challenging times,” said Robert Grove, VP Communications, Comcast Keystone Region.

Customers in Comcast’s Northeast markets, which includes Pennsylvania, will now have a total of six months to prepare for the change.

“They have ample time to understand their data usage and their service options and plan accordingly,” Grove said.

Comcast says customers who exceed 1.2 TB of data will not have any charges due under the plan until August 2021.

If customers go over the plan they can be charged $10, plus tax, up to a maximum of $100 per month for each additional 50 GB of data used over 1.2TB in a month.

Comcast is also offering an Xfinity Unlimited Data Plan for an extra $30 a month for customers with their own modems. Customers who have a Comcast Xfinity modem would pay an additional $11 per month.