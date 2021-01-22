Alert: Third-party websites charge extra fee to renew license, registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no extra charge to renew your Pennsylvania driver’s license or registration online, as long as you click on the correct website.

It’s been almost three years since the abc27 Investigators looked into third-party websites that were charging extra fees to renew your Pa. driver’s license or registration. Those sites still exist but there are some changes.

In 2018, when the abc27 Investigators did an internet search for “renew pa drivers license” the top results were third-party websites that charged a processing fee. The extra fees ranged from $10 to almost $30.

The abc27 Investigators tried the search again in 2021. This time the top results were PennDOT’s official Driver and Vehicle Services website. The third-party websites showed up on the second page of the search results.

A PennDot spokesperson says cease and desist letters have been sent to third-party websites that PennDOT has identified as “misleading”, but it is “very difficult to say whether our letter has caused a site to shut down or simply caused a move to a new site.”

Some third-party sites clearly state they are not affiliated with any government agency, and PennDOT does not take action against those sites.

According to PennDOT, there are over 9 million licensed drivers in Pennsylvania and about 40% go online to renew their license and vehicle registration.

PennDOT does not charge any additional service or transaction fees for completing online transactions. If you are charged any additional fees, you aren’t on the official PennDOT website, dmv.pa.gov.

You can also look for the words “An Official Pennsylvania Government Website” in the top left corner. All commonwealth websites display these words as an additional security measure.

If you have a concern about a third-party website, contact the PA Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 1-800-441-2555.