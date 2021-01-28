Apple privacy changes require you to opt “in”

The logo of Apple is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Apple’s delayed launch of its latest iPhones unleashed a holiday buying frenzy that propelled sales of the trendsetting company’s most popular product to its fastest start in years. The apparently pent-up demand for four different iPhone 12 models highlighted Apple’s latest quarterly report Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Every time we download apps we are sharing information about ourselves. That information can be used to predict how we shop.

“It is that fine line of where consumers are concerned about what their data is being used for but they want that personalized messaging that allows for convenient shopping experiences,” said Kyle Cook.

Cook is SVP of Digital and Emerging Media with Universal Media. The Mechanicsburg-based business has been around for more than 30 years. Cook helps businesses advertise on various digital platforms.

Cook says Apple’s new privacy plan will require apps to ask permission to track your activity, which usually happens automatically.

“Back in September, Apple released an IDFA, Identifier for Advertisers. It is a piece of information in your Apple device that allows for customized targeting and customized advertising for brands. Apple is now restricting that,” Cook said.

What that means is the customer has to decide if they want to “opt in.”

“In the most recent update with the iPhone 12 and IOS 14, every time you go into a new application, like Facebook or Instagram, there is going to be a prompt that says ‘Do you want to be tracked? Do you want to have your information shared with advertisers?'” Cook said.

Cook says if you opt out you will not see less adds, but they will likely be less personalized.

While consumers already had the option not to share the information Cook says Apple is bringing the option “more out in the open.”

“It is going to be really interesting to see, now that there is actually going to be a push notification and a prompt, what consumers are opting in versus opting out. I am looking forward to seeing what that opt-out percentage is,” Cook said.

Facebook relies on tracking technology for its ad content and says Apple’s new policy poses a growing threat to its business.

“Apple is really taking the control back and really protecting their consumers and the user of their product. There’s a big battle going on right now between Apple and Facebook. Apple is ultimately winning out because it’s their device and their consumer,” Cook said.