Arrest made in Fred Ramos case: Family says “other people involved need to come to justice”

GARDNERS, Pa. (WHTM) — After years of waiting, an arrest has been made in the death of Fred Ramos.

“We waited five years for this,” said Jimmy Ramos, Fred’s Brother. “It’s amazing. I am truly happy.”

“I was happy and relieved,” said Helen Estrada, Fred’s sister.

Fred Ramos, 48, died May 12, 2016. He was found in his car at O’Malley Wood Products in Gardners, Adams County, where he worked. His car was still running and he was slumped over the wheel.

According to an autopsy, Fred died due to blunt force trauma to the head. At that time, the Adams County Coroner said his manner of death was “undetermined due to lack of evidence”.

In 2018, the Ramos family reached out to the abc27 Investigators for help. They felt Pennsylvania State Police were not taking their brother’s death seriously and they believed Fred was murdered.

“There was no crime scene tape put up at the scene,” said Betty Perry, Fred’s sister.

The family also believed “evidence was lost” in the processing of Fred’s car.

“We want justice for him,” Perry said.

The family says after they shared their story things changed.

“Several people came forward with more information. We also had two investigators that took over that have done an amazing job,” Jimmy Ramos said.

According to Pa. State Police, two detectives were assigned to the Fred Ramos case in June 2019.

The renewed investigation and new information led to the arrest of Carl Lybrand, 41, on April 26. Lybrand is charged with homicide and aggravated assault.

Carl Lybrand, of Gardner, charged with homicide and aggravated assault

According to court documents, Lybrand allegedly punched Ramos while he was sitting in his car at the lumber yard where they worked and then called 9-1-1 and said he’d found Ramos dead in his vehicle. Police say the two men got into a fight over a female.

Fred’s family says while they are one step closer to justice, they believe there is more to be done.

“I believe that there are other people involved and they need to come to justice as well. Anybody out there with information please come forward,” Jimmy Ramos said.

Lybrand’s bail was denied and he is in Adams County Prison. His preliminary hearing is set for May 12, which will be five years to the day Fred Ramos was killed.

Lybrand’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.

If you have information in the death of Fred Ramos call Pa State Police.