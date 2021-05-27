Central Dauphin High School principal crashed car after social media video, charged with DUI

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Kenneth Miller, 45, has been charged with a DUI for a crash that happened after a video of him was posted on TikTok.

The Central Dauphin High School Principal was placed on administrative leave after the video was posted over the weekend.

The man who took the video says it was taken in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 23 near a restaurant on West Chocolate Avenue in Hershey. In the video Miller is sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and a voice off camera says, “Get in the passenger seat. You are going to get a DUI, bro. Turn your car off or ya getting a DUI, bro. “

Miller responds “alright” and the video ends.

According to Pa State Police, Miller later crashed his car on Sand Beach Road in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County approximately 1:15 a.m. Police say Miller told them he was distracted looking at his phone when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a utility pole. The pole split in half, damaging a nearby home. Miller has been charged with DUI.

The abc27 Investigators learned Miller was previously charged with DUI in February of this year. His attorney, Brian Perry, says Miller applied for ARD in that case. If granted, ARD allows a person to plead “not guilty” to the DUI with requirements, including community service, counseling, or license suspension.

Perry said Miller will “accept full responsibility” for his actions.

“He is addressing all the issues that led to these unfortunate events.” said Perry.

Central Dauphin School District did not respond to a request for comment.