Checks can be cashed more than once

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dennis Kubicki was balancing his checkbook when he noticed something was wrong.

“I discovered 10 checks that had been cashed a second time,” he said.

His bank statements show the checks were first cashed in 2018 and then again the next year. The 10 checks were worth a total of $2,640. One cashed twice was over a year old.

“I just assumed our banking system is such that they have software and safeguards that would prevent double cashing of checks,” Kubicki said. “When I contacted my bank’s fraud department and asked them how this could happen, they said it was possible for someone to take an image of a check and cash both the paper version and the electronic version.”

The checks were written to a company Kubicki hired to cut his grass.

“They gave me a series of answers. First, they didn’t know what was happening, then they confirmed there were double deposits into their account, and the third they basically blamed a temporary employee for what happened,” Kubicki said.

At this time, it’s not clear whether the double check cashing was intentional or a mistake. What is clear is it can happen.

“I would like to know from a representative of the bank why they don’t have the safeguards in place to prevent this from happening. To me, it seems like a really big issue,” Kubicki said.

Kubicki’s bank is working with him to fix the problem and conducting a full investigation.

ABC27 reached out to an IT security expert who said he is not aware of any software to track checks that have been cashed. He said most banks will make the customer whole as long as they catch it in a timely manner.

The best thing consumers can do is keep an eye on their bank statement.