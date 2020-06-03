Coronavirus: Breakdown in numbers throughout the midstate

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Coronavirus is still very present in the Commonwealth. We want to provide you with a breakdown of the numbers in the midstate.

The following graphs show the percentage of COVID cases in the midstate counties, as well as larger surrounding counties. Philadelphia has the largest percentage of COVID cases in the state. Within the midstate, Lancaster county has the most COVID cases with 3,218 positive cases as of June 2, 2020. The statewide total is 72,894.

Below is a graph that illustrates the COVID deaths within the midstate counties and the larger surrounding counties. As you can see, this graph correlates with the positive cases graph, as seen above. Philadelphia has the most COVID related deaths in the Commonwealth. Lancaster has the most deaths out of the midstate counties with a total of 306 deaths as of June 2, 2020. The statewide total is 5,667 deaths.

The final graph below illustrates the daily year-to-date COVID cases within each of the midstate counties. This graph allows you to see the flattening of the “curve”. Rural counties such as Juniata, Mifflin, and Perry county have seen their curves pretty much flatten, whereas more populated midstate counties such as Lancaster, Dauphin, Cumberland, and York are still seeing a consistent number of cases each day.

