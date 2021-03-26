Cumberland County’s Judge Placey may testify in case against him

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are new court filings in the case against Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Thomas Placey.

The Judicial Conduct Board’s Pre-Trial Memorandum lists 14 witnesses who will testify about Judge Placey’s yelling outbursts in the courtroom. The list includes another judge, District Justice Mark Martin and prosecutor Michelle Sibert.

The abc27 Investigators previously reported Judge Placey yelled at Sibert and kicked her out of his courtroom during a hearing. Sibert is now running for Placey’s seat, which he decided not to retain.

According to court documents, the Judicial Conduct Board also plans to play several audio recordings of Judge Placey yelling in the courtroom.

Placey’s attorney filed a response, listing Judge Placey and his law clerk as witnesses. The response says Placey “may testify.” Witnesses on the Judicial Conduct Board’s list may also be called.

Judge Placey has previously admitted to the charges against him saying his outbursts may be linked to concussions he suffered playing college football.

The Court of Judicial Discipline will decide if there was misconduct, which could affect Placey’s pension and status as a senior judge which would allow him to come back and hear cases.

Placey’s term is up at the end of 2021. Joining Michelle Sibert in the race for Placey’s seat is District Justice, Kathy Silcox. Cumberland County voters will get to pick their candidate on May 18.