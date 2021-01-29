DOC Secretary: COVID-19 Dashboard “unacceptable”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Corrections COVID-19 Dashboard will be offline for 30 days while the system is updated.

In March, the Pa. Department of Corrections (DOC) started a system for reporting basic data on COVID-19 testing and results for all staff and inmates. The DOC says the process was working

until the amount of tests and results coming in became overwhelming, leading to mistakes and a lag in reporting.

“In our haste to get information out to the public, we put a process in place that involved a single individual pulling data from multiple sources manually every day. The new approach will automate the data pull for multiple systems, essentially eliminating redundant entries which have been the primary problem since November,” said John Wetzel, Pa. Department of Corrections secretary. “It’s unacceptable to continue in this manner, and I need to both accept responsibility for it and address it permanently moving forward.”

When it is back online the new COVID-19 Dashboard will also include information on vaccine rollout.

While the dashboard is offline, daily COVID-19 updates can be found on the Pa. Department of Corrections website.