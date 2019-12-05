Kiersten Grier was hoping to save some money by applying for a student loan forgiveness program, instead, she says she was scammed out of $1,500.

“I was recently involved in a scam from SL Account Management, which is a company that said they were with the Department of Education,” Grier said.

Grier, a registered nurse, applied for a student loan debt relief program with an online company claiming to “guide you through the steps necessary to apply and qualify for benefits with the U.S Department of Education.”

“They asked for normal information. Where I live, what kind of income I make and then I had to fill out paperwork with my HR department,” Grier said.

She got an email saying her consolidation was complete and started making monthly payments to SL Account Management. Grier said everything seemed fine, but one month later, her automatic payment didn’t get withdrawn from her bank account. She tried to contact SL Account Management but the number was disconnected and no one returned her emails.

“That’s when I got a number for the Department of Education and called it and it had a voicemail stating that this program was shut down,” said Grier.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has filed a lawsuit against the company for deceptive and unlawful practices.

“I was nauseated. I realized these people had my social security, they had my bank account, they had everything,” she said.

SL Account Management used Grier’s personal information to apply at FedLoan, which is actually affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education.

“They had changed everything: my user name, my password, my email. They had my address as an abandoned warehouse in Tustin, California. They said that I was living in a house as a single mom with 5 kids. I don’t have any kids. They said that so I could qualify for the zero dollar repayment,” said Grier. “So FedLoan thought I was to be paying zero dollars after my first 6 months and SL Account Management was still requesting $40 a month for the next 10 years.”

According to the lawsuit, SL Account Management operated under several names including Consumer Advocacy Center Inc., Premier Student Loan Center, True Count Staffing Inc., Prime Consulting LLC, and Financial Preparation Services.

“The {CFPB} froze the bank accounts of 23 different names that they have and it’s over 40 million dollars,” Grier said.

While the CFPB has identified Grier as a victim of the scam it is not clear if she will get her money back. “From what it’s sounding like, no. Which is really unfortunate,” she said.

The CFPB has set up a notice for consumers who may have been affected by the scam.

Grier also contacted PHEAA about her experience and was interviewed by investigators.

“We previously identified this group and referred them numerous times for enforcement action to the FTC and California AG’s office going back to at

least 2016,” said Keith New, Director, Public & Media Relations, PHEAA, Fedloan Servicing & American Education Services.

New says PHEAA continues to work with the CFPB and PA State Attorney General’s Office regarding the scam.

“Our Office of Consumer Advocacy (OCA) is also working with the affected customer to ensure that they are in the appropriate repayment plan,” said New. “These types of scams involving third-party debt relief companies are aggressively targeting student loan borrowers through social media, text messages, and phone calls. Unfortunately, consumers are providing their personal information and entering into contracts with these companies,

typically under false promises of loan forgiveness programs and lower loan payments.”

PHEAA sends out news releases warning consumers of scams twice a year, also offering tips to identify possible scams.

If involved with a Third-Party Debt Relief company, consumers should:

• Contact your loan servicer if you were a victim of a Third-Party Debt

Relief company.

• Contact the Credit Bureaus: Call to the three major credit reporting bureaus- Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. Report possible fraud and put a freeze on your credit.

• Contact your financial institution: If you have provided your banking information (credit card/debit card, bank account), contact your bank to prevent fraudulent charges.

• FSA ID Protection: If you have provided the company with your FSA ID, change your password immediately by contacting the Student Loan Support Center at 1-800-557-7394.

• Report the company to a regulatory agency: Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Consumer Finance Protection Bureau (CFPB), State Office of Attorney General.