Fire officials seek overhaul of Pennsylvania fireworks law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – If calls and complaints are any indications, a crime was committed a lot this Fourth of July: legally purchased fireworks that were illegally set off too close to occupied buildings.

Many are wondering how bottle rockets, Roman candles, and other aerial fireworks became legal in Pennsylvania and why.

“We’ve become war zones because of the legalization of these fireworks,” Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

Fireworks started two fires in Harrisburg. A boy in Luzerne County died in a fire caused by fireworks.

These powerful displays, long banned in Pennsylvania, were legalized as part of the 2017 budget.

“I voted no. Hindsight being 20/20, that was the best vote I could have ever made,” state Sen. Kristen Phillips-Hill (R-York) said.

Phillips-Hill says the big fight that budget year was over holding the line on taxes. To do so, lawmakers ultimately expanded gambling, which got lots of headlines, and legalized fireworks, which was mostly a dud in terms of fanfare.

“Sometimes, the General Assembly looks for revenue in unusual places,” she said.

Ignoring potential danger for potential dollars, the law tacks on an additional 12% tax before the sales tax. So, for example, $100 worth of fireworks is first hit with the 12% tax, bringing the subtotal to $112, and then the 6% sales tax is added for a total of $118.72.

Yes, the state taxes the tax for a rate of 18.72%. Last fiscal year, it brought in $8 million.

It’s not enough, Phillips-Hill says.

“We ask them to do so much with so little, and certainly $8 million wouldn’t begin to recover the costs incurred responding to these types of calls,” she said.

Phillips-Hill says York County had more than 300 fireworks-related calls over the Fourth, but only eight citations were issued. The fine is $100.

“A hundred dollars is a small slap on the hand, and that’s not going to change anyone’s behavior,” she said.

But thanks to advertising and legalizing, the public’s behavior has changed. They’re now buying up fireworks they could never have before, and stores are happy to offer deals and specials. What customers aren’t getting is guidance and instruction.

“They’re not educating the public, saying you have to be 150 feet away, not allowed to be drinking, can’t set them off in the street, got to have the owner’s permission,” Enterline said. “They get their package, spend a couple hundred dollars, and off they go.”

Complaints have set off lawmakers. Bills in the House and Senate would restrict even further times and days fireworks can be legally used and would stiffen penalties for violators.

State Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego is all for it.

“You can’t legislate common sense, and sometimes the only way you can make people pay attention is to discipline with a fine,” Trego said.

So, are there more fireworks-related fires, injuries and deaths since aerial fireworks were legalized two years ago? We’d love to tell you but can’t because those statistics aren’t being kept. Fire departments don’t keep them, nor do hospitals.

Fire chiefs are asking that any new law require the creation of a database to track fireworks-related mishaps.