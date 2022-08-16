YORK, Pa. (WHTM)- The York County Area Agency on Aging issued a fraud alert warning seniors about scammers offering “Free Medicare Genetic Testing”.

According to the alert, scammers are offering people with Medicare free cheek swabs for genetic testing. What the scammers are really after is your Medicare information. They can use your stolen number to submit fraudulent claims to Medicare. Not only can this scam cost you money, it could interfere with your medical care.

Here is a list of tests that scammers are offering:

Cancer, cardio or cardiac screening / test

Hereditary cancer or cardiovascular screening / test / profile

Comprehensive cardiovascular panel or cardiomyopathy NSG

Cardiovascular disease genetic kit

Pharmacogenetics (medication metabolization)

DNA screening / test

Dementia screening / test

Parkinson’s screening / test

A company offering you “free” or “at no cost to you” testing without a treating physician’s order and then billing Medicare.

How do you avoid this scam?

Beware of any company offering you free or “at no cost” testing without your doctor’s order.

Be suspicious of calls claiming your doctor wants you to take a test and they offer to send the test in the mail.

Do not give out your personal information or accept screening services from someone at a community event, local fair, a farmer’s market, or parking lot.

If the scammers file fraudulent medicare claims in your name, and they’re denied, you’re stuck with the bill which on average cost between $9,000 and $11,000.

If you had cheek swab or a screening that was not medically necessary, report it to Medicare.

You can also get some help from the Pennsylvania Senior Medicare Patrol. They are trained volunteers that can help answer your questions, call 1-800-356-3606.