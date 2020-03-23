Free telehealth for seniors on medicare

1  of  2
Physicians with CCS Healthcare recently launched the Medicare Telehealth Hotline to help seniors across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to keep seniors at home and lessen their exposure to COVID-19 while giving them as much health care access as possible.

“We wanted to put something together to give the most at risk for COVID-19 another option from home at no cost to them, so this non profit was organized in the last 7 days for that purpose. We are trying to get the message out there that we exist,” said Dr. John Hopkins, Medical Director, Medicare Telehealth Hotline.

Medicare Telehealth Hotline can serve anyone in the United States with Medicare. There are no out of pocket costs for patients. Dr. Hopkins says everyone on the team is board certified and trained to provide care via telehealth.

“We can do anything that a physician can do for you in the office from normal everyday visits, prescriptions, as well as COVID-19 advice, urgent care services and we have a psychiatrist on staff . Referrals for COVID-19 testing can also be given,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Patients need to have a photo ID and their medicare card when they call.

“They call the hotline and they talk to one of our operators. The operator will ask for their ID, to prove that they are who they say they are, and their medicare card. Once that happens we send them consents. They can verbally consent over video or telephone or we send them electronic consents and then they get put in our virtual waiting room to see a doctor,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Patients can call 1-888-392-8889. The hotline is currently operating 7am-7pm, 7 days a week.

“This is a mission based organization to help out the country in its time of need,” said Dr. Hopkins.

Medicare Telehealth Hotline is also looking for physicians willing to donate their time.

