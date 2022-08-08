Susquehanna Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The Sunoco and Exxon gas stations at Front Street and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County have been having a gas price war, and the price for unleaded gas hit a new low of $3.79 this week.

“It is almost a dollar less than most places. I am going to camp out down here,” said Ray Vega, Rutherford.

“I have seen them the last couple days. I usually get gas up at the Giant, but they are proably 60 or 70 cents more,” said Tom Taylor, Dauphin.

A lot of people are filling up their gas tanks and spreading the word.

“I told my in laws in south Harrisburg to get down here,” said Vega.

Victor Digiacomo was traveling through the midstate on his way back home to New York. He stopped to fill up his gas tank.

“Compared to home these prices are nice and low. Back home I’m used to paying about 80 cents more a gallon,” said Digiacomo.

Norm Difinderfer says he was watching abc27 news at noon and saw the report on the gas war.

“So my wife says, ‘we’re going for gas’,” said Diefenderfer.

He drove 6 miles and passed several gas stations to get the best price.

“When I was in high school I worked at a gas station. When we had a gas war, gas got down to 16 cents a gallon and that was in 1958,” said Diefenderfer.

Many are hoping the competition will drive the gas prices even lower.

“I am glad to see the spirit of competition is helping us little people. Pennsylvanians are suffering enough so this is a blessing in disguise and I appreciate it. I would like to see more of it ,” said Vega.