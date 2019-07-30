Harrisburg officer left previous job after excessive force investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There are questions surrounding the conduct of Harrisburg police Officer Christopher Mackie. abc27 has learned Mackie left his previous job after being investigated for excessive force and now his conduct is under investigation again.

Mackie resigned from the Virginia Beach Police Department after a Taser incident involving a teen. Video shows a 17-year-old getting tasered after refusing to get out of a vehicle during a traffic stop. The teen was pepper-sprayed and tasered three times.

While an internal investigation found Mackie was within the law, there were concerns about his conduct

“Up to the Taser, everything was in policy. Once the Taser was utilized, it was outside policy,” Virginia Beach police Chief Jim Cervera said.

Mackie was found liable for excessive force in civil court and fined $5,000. He chose to resign from the Virginia Beach police force in 2015.

According to sources, he was hired as a Harrisburg police officer in January 2018.

Multiple police sources tell abc27 that Mackie is the officer being investigated in connection with a June 29 incident at the Dauphin County booking center. Jarret Leaman claims several corrections officers and a cop beat him while in custody. Leaman has filed a lawsuit. His attorney saw the surveillance video.

“He’s docile. He’s not fighting back. He’s completely out of it,” said Leticia Chavez-Freed, the civil rights attorney representing Leaman.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident and is not commenting at this time.

Sources say Mackie was involved in a recent incident caught on video in May 2019 showing Harrisburg police officers yelling expletives at residents on State Street during a homicide investigation. Many residents called the behavior unprofessional and overly confrontational.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Tom Carter could not be reached for comment. Mayor Eric Papenfuse would not comment on an ongoing investigation.