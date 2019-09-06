Harrisburg seeking solutions for Industrial Road clean-up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – ABC27 continues its investigation into the trash that is being dumped along Industrial Road on the edge of Wildwood Park.

Trucks continue to park along the shoulder marked with several no parking signs. Harrisburg police say in the last year and a half, officers have responded to that area of Industrial Road for three parking complaints. Eight parking tickets have been issued.

During a recent check of Industrial Road, ABC27 found dozens of water bottles filled with urine thrown in the vegetation next to where trucks park.

“It’s a public safety hazard,” Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said.

Dauphin County owns Wildwood Park. Harrisburg maintains Industrial Road. According to a map the city provided to ABC27, the trash is in Harrisburg’s right of way.

“It is hard to get volunteers to do that kind of awful cleanup and expect them to come back and do it again,” Papenfuse said.

After ABC27 contacted Papenfuse about the trash last month, he put together a meeting with all stakeholders to address the ongoing problem.

“It is the first time we were able to bring all the various stakeholders together,” he said.

Papenfuse says representatives of Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Friends of Wildwood Lake, and several businesses along Industrial Road were at the meeting and discussed long-term solutions to prevent the trucks from parking in the no-parking areas and the trash dumped there.

“We are going to look into the extension of the guardrail that runs along Industrial Road to basically make it impossible for trucks to pull off the road. That will come with a cost and we discussed a shared burden of that cost,” Papenfuse said.

Other solutions include the city contracting with a towing company equipped to tow tractor-trailers, as well as higher fines and cameras.

“If we can put that combination together, I think that is the deterrent we are looking for,” Papenfuse said.

Papenfuse says the group of stakeholders plans on having regular meetings.