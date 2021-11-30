Harrisburg porch pirate strikes in multi-colored jacket and no mask

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The doorbell camera at Mark Shelleman’s home on Fulton Street in Harrisburg captured the thief in action.

“He walked up the steps, pressed the doorbell, and turned around to make sure no one was around and then left,” Shelleman said.

The thief, dressed in a multi-colored jacket and no mask, looks right into the doorbell camera. He comes back to the door a second time.

“That time he didn’t ring the doorbell, he just went straight for it,” Shelleman said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

The man stole packages from the porch and left. Shelleman called police and also shared the video on social media.

“A lady contacted me and said this looks like the same guy who stole packages from her. She also gave me the number of a police officer that is working with some other guy who he stole from. So he is going around the neighborhood doing this,” Shelleman said.

The items stolen from Shelleman’s porch were worth about $50. He thinks the thief may be disappointed when he opens the packages.

“It’s a pair of boxer briefs and a pair of socks with a pocket in them,” he said.

Still, Shelleman hopes Harrisburg Police can identify the thief.

“I just want resolution and really for him to stop doing this. Get the help you need, whether it is financial help or mental help, get the help you need. There are people that are willing to help, ” Shelleman said.

Harrisburg Police offered these tips: