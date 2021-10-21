How widespread are mail delays? abc27 Investigators send out letters

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — The abc27 Investigators are sending one letter to an address in each of the 10 counties in the abc27 viewing area (Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, York) along with one address each in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Altoona, Erie, and Wilkes-Barre.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The people receiving the letter agreed to help and will be keeping an eye on their mailboxes. All we’ve asked is for them to contact the abc27 Investigators as soon as they receive the letter so we can get an idea of just how quickly, or slowly, the mail is moving in various parts of Pennsylvania right now.

The 15 letters were dropped off in a mailbox on Hoffman Street in Harrisburg. According to the collection time posted on the box, the letters should be picked up on Oct. 22.