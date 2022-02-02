‘I have paid almost $1,000 to retrieve property that was mine,’ tenant questions towing policies

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- “It’s towing wars everyday,” said Alexis Washington.

Washington lives at an apartment complex in Harrisburg and is not happy about how and why some cars are being towed from the private property.

“I can count probably 10 people that have had their cars taken,” said Washington.

She is one of those people.

“This is the second time one of my vehicles has been towed,” said Washington.

She says the first time she was towed she bought a car and couldn’t get a parking tag over the weekend because the property management office was closed

and the second time it was for an expired inspection sticker. Both violate the company’s parking policy.

“In the past not even 6 months I have paid almost $1,000 to retrieve property that was mine,” said Washington.

She asked the abc27 Investigators to look into some questions she had about how towing works.

“They do their stalking during the day and come back at night. They wont take anything but cash and you can’t come in here on a Saturday and get your car or on a Sunday morning. You have to wait until Monday morning to get your car so you are paying the storage fees for the days you cannot even come and pick up your car,” said Washington.

The abc27 Investigators reached out to the property management company, which says it has a contract with a Harrisburg towing company, but it did not want to share the details of that contract. The property management company says it has informed every household of its parking polices and signs are posted in an effort to keep abandoned vehicles and non-residents from parking on the property.

“That is not uncommon,” said Dan Spies.

Spies is the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Towing Association.

“The towing company doesn’t just arbitrarily go in looking to tow vehicles for no reason. They are generally working under the direction of a property management company or an HOA and they have the permission from those people or they call them directly and tell them to go in and remove vehicles,” said Spies.

Spies says many towing companies prefer to only accept cash for impounded cars.

“If someone pays for it with a credit card they can dispute that and cancel that card and now the tow company doesn’t get paid, so they tell them we can only except cash for this type of work,” said Spies.

Under PA Act 110 of 2012 towing companies are required to post towing and storage fees and hours of operation at their business location.

The abc27 Investigators also checked the towing company’s hours listed online. It says the business updated its hours about two weeks ago, around the same time abc27 started looking into this story.

“We could definitely be using this money towards other things,” said Washington.

The community where Washington lives is affordable housing. She believes the property management parking rules are putting a financial stress on the tenants

“It is either pay your rent or keep your car so you can keep your job to keep progressing in life and it’s unfair that they are doing this to people,” said Washington.

If you don’t agree with parking policies your first step is to go to your HOA or property management group and see if you can reach a resolution or make some changes. If you think a towing company is violating the law you can file a civil suit or file a complaint with the Pa Attorney General.