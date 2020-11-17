“I lost $300”: Beware of cable promotion involving gift cards

Enola, Pa. (WHTM)- Gary Walker says he fell victim to a scam offering him a break on his cable bill.

“I lost $300,” said Walker.

Walker says he received a call from someone claiming to be with Comcast.

“He asked me if I wanted to lower my bill. I said that sounds great. He said you need to get a gift card from Best Buy for $300, then call us back and give us the code on the back and we set you up. You will get free channels. You dont have to worry about your bill for the next 2 months and the third month you see it is lowered to $149.99 a month for 24 months.”

He even asked his daughter to call back and check on the deal.

“It sounds real. When you call the recording says thank you for calling Comcast and that they have a lot of calls due to the pandemic. You can hear them talking to other people in the background.,” said Shannon Kautz, Gary’s daughter.

Kautz says they used the pandemic as a way to explain the deal.

“He was talking about the pandemic saying everbody has been out of business and the businesses have been shut down. He said we are joining each other teaming up to try and help each other out,” said Kautz.

Kautz purchased the gift card and then her dad called the number he was given, 888-655-2095, so he could give them the code on the back of the card. Walker never got the deal on his cable bill

and the gift card was spent before he could cancel the card.

“I called the guy back and I said what’s going on here is this a scam and he said ‘yeah get over it’,” said Walker.

The abc27 investigators contacted Comcast, which confirmed the number Walker was asked to call is not a Comcast number and has been identified as part of a potential scam.

A comcast spokesperson said, “We never make a price reduction offer if a customer pre-pays with a pre-paid gift card, and Comcast does not accept pre-paid gift cards that use Redemption Codes as a valid form of payment. Please be aware of this potential scam and always use caution when providing your personal information to any persons calling unexpectedly. To verify the legitimacy of any offers or promotion made by a caller, customers can always call 1-800-Comcast.”

Comcast also provides a webpage that describes common phone scams and how to protect yourself, access FCC’s scam pages and report these incidents or file an FCC complaint.

Walker contacted his local police department and filed a report.

“I hope someone catches them and prosecutes them and some of the people get their money back,” said Walker.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam you should contact your local police department.