If vaccination or negative test is required for concert, can you get a refund?

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) — Tracy Nagle was planning on going to the Jason Isbell concert at Riverfront Park in Harrisburg, but the week of the show the artist decided anyone attending the concert had to be vaccinated or have a negative COVID test.

“We decided we no longer wanted to go with the new rules so I reached out to Ticketmaster for a refund. They declined and said my window of opportunity had passed,” Nagle said.

Nagle was out $111, so she contacted the the abc27 Investigators.

After receiving an automated response form Ticketmaster the abc27 Investigators reached out to Harrisburg University, which was sponsoring the concert. The University contacted Ticketmaster and made sure Tracy received a refund.

More artists are now requiring concert goers to be vaccinated or have a negative test within 48 hours of the show. Can you get a refund if the rules for attendance changed after you purchased your tickets?

The abc27 Investigators found it is often up to the artist if a refund will be offered. According to a spokesperson, Hershey Entertainment works with each tour that comes to the Giant Center and the requirements they wish to implement. Recently the Dead and company offered refunds after changing the requirements for its show. Maroon 5 also just announced it will also offer refunds for its show this weekend.

If you still want to go to the show and get tested, it can be challenging.

The abc27 Investigators found some urgent care centers will not test you if you don’t have COVID symptoms, and while others will it takes 3-5 days to get the results.

You can buy an over the counter rapid test at a pharmacy for about $30. When the abc27 Investigators checked, some stores were sold out.

Another option is a rapid testing site. You can get results in 15 minutes. It will cost about $50. You can submit it to your insurance for reimbursement.

The abc27 Investigators found the best way to get a refund through Ticketmaster is online or by using the app. If a refund is being offered a refund button will appear. You can also try to sell the tickets or get a credit towards another concert.