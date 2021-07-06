Ignore that text: lottery winner not handing out money

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In August 2017, Mavis Wanczyk Won a $758.7 million jackpot. After the Massachusetts woman won, several fake social media accounts popped up using her name

claiming she was giving away money in exchange for personal information.

Four years later, new text messages are now circulating claiming Wanczyk is donating $5,000 to 200 random individuals who were selected after a “spin ball.” The message instructs the recipient to text a number to receive their money.

The abc27 Investigators called the number in the text message. The man who answered said we needed to text our full name and email and he would forward information so we could request a check or direct deposit.

When we identified ourselves as the abc27 Investigators and asked if he could answer some questions the man hung up. One hour later we tried to call again and the phone number was no longer in service.

Security experts say never open links in text messages from numbers you don’t know and never give out personal information to strangers.