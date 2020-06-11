A look at the numbers: PA state prison inmates released due to COVID-19

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of state prison inmates have been released since the start of COVID-19 to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

This is after Governor Tom Wolf established The Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration Program back at the beginning of April.

As you can see in the graph below, Camp Hill had the highest number of reprieved inmates in the last month. More than 250 inmates were released. That’s a more than 200-person increase in releases from last week.

Somerset had the least amount of prisoners released with just one in the past month and zero last week.

FACTS ABOUT THE TEMPORARY REPRIEVE PROGRAM: The program only applies to state prison inmates who are nonviolent and would also be eligible for release within 9 months after issuing the order.

It also applies to inmates who are considered high risk for complications due to coronavirus and are within one year of their release.

We are working to learn more about The Temporary Program to Reprieve Sentences of Incarceration Program. As soon as we get more numbers in, the story will be updated.