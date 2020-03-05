Beware of coronavirus scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several government agencies and health organizations are sending out warnings about coronavirus scams.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about scammers posing as representatives from WHO asking for login information, sending emails with malicious attachments, and directing people to a website where they can donate money to help with the emergency response to the virus.

The Federal Trade Commission advises not to give donations in cash, gift card, or by wiring money.

The Better Business Bureau advises there are fake emails circulating claiming the government has discovered a vaccine and the scammers have even created detailed websites with product reviews claiming to cure the virus. Right now, there are no FDA approved drugs or vaccines to fight the coronavirus.

Also circulating, fake emails claiming to be from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention. Those emails contain false information about the virus, where it has spread, and how many cases. Do not click on any links in those emails. Go to trusted websites for the latest information.

The Federal Trade Commission is reminding consumers not to provide personal information through emails or over the phone, not to open links inside suspect emails, and to report any suspected scams.