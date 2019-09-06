Bottles filled with Urine collect along Industrial Road

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – Abc27 continues its investigation into the trash that is being dumped along Industrial Road, which borders Wildwood Park in Dauphin County.

Trucks continue to park along the shoulder which is marked with several no parking signs. According to Harrisburg police, in the last year and half

officers have responded to that area of Industrial Road for 3 parking complaints and 8 parking tickets have been issued.

During a recent check of Industrial Road abc27 found dozens of water bottles filled with urine thrown in the vegetation next to where the trucks park.

“It’s a public safety hazard,” said Eric Papenfuse, Mayor of Harrisburg.

Dauphin County owns Wildwood Park. Harrisburg city maintains Industrial Road. According to a map the City of Harrisburg provided to abc27 the trash is in the city’s right of way.

“It is hard to get volunteers to do that kind of awful cleanup and expect them to come back and do it again,” said Papenfuse.

After abc27 contacted Mayor Papenfuse about the trash along Industrial Road, last month, he put together a meeting with all the stakeholders to address the ongoing problem.

“It is the first time we were able to bring all the various stakeholders together,” said Mayor Papenfuse.

Mayor Papenfuse says representatives from Harrisburg, Dauphin County, Friends of Wildwood Lake, and several businesses along Industrial Road were at the meeting and they discussed long term solutions to prevent the trucks from parking in the no parking areas and the trash that is being dumped there.

“We are going to look into the extension of the guardrail that runs along Industrial Road to basically make it impossible for trucks to pull off the road. That will come with a cost and we discussed a shared burden of that cost,” said Papenfuse.

Other solutions include the city of Harrisburg contracting with a towing company equipped to tow tractor trailers, higher fines, and cameras.

“If we can put that combination together I think that is the deterrent we are looking for,” said Mayor Pepenfuse.

Papenfuse says the group of stakeholders plans on having regular meetings.