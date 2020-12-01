Columbia Borough PD respond to shots fired call Monday evening

The Columbia Borough Police were notified of a shot fired call Monday evening in the area of 8th St. and Houston St. Officers arrived at the scene to find five fired rounds into a house.

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Columbia Borough Police were notified of a shot fired call Monday evening in the area of 8th St. and Houston St. Officers arrived at the scene to find five fired rounds into a house.

The house was occupied but no one inside was injured. After the rounds were fired, two suspects fled on foot in the 800 blk. of Houston St. to 9th St. At 9th St. the suspects fled south on 9th St.

Security footage showed the suspects appeared to be wearing a hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone in the area with a camera system are encouraged to review their footage at approximately 6:33 p.m. on November, 30.

It is not yet known why this house was targeted.

Tips can be submitted here, or by calling the Columbia Borough Police at 717-684-7735.