CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — As of this week, Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cumberland County is owned by Allaire Health Services. Now, there is debate about how the proceeds from the 22.3 million dollar sale should be used.

“We want to see if we can get the money to be used for the purpose Claremont had served for the past 196 years, which is helping low-income seniors,” Tim Potts said.

Potts is a spokesperson for “Citizens Saving Claremont”. The group originally pushed to stop the sale of Claremont, now it wants the money to go into a trust fund to benefit low-income seniors.

“The Mission Fund would use the proceeds of the sale, about 22.3 million dollars, to set up a trust fund and the income from that trust fund would be used to pay for services that aren’t currently available,” Potts said. “It is something that benefits senior citizens. It doesn’t cost county taxpayers anything, so it’s an idea that could do an awful lot of good. It was presented to the commissioners at a budget committee hearing in February and there hasn’t been any action, any formal action, that I am aware of so far.”

Will there be 22.3 million dollars?

“The final number won’t be known for a few months,” Gary Eichelberger, Cumberland County Commissioner said.

Commissioner Eichelberger says Cumberland County still has Claremont-related debt to pay.

“The number that they are citing is the sale price number that was from back in July. We have continued to own the facility while the negotiations have gone on and the facility has continued to lose money. So there is not going to be that amount of money, it is going to be considerably less because we have transition costs, close-out costs and we have had to pay a lot of bonuses for hazard pay to keep nurses in the building and continue recruiting,” Eichelberger said.

“The fact of the matter is all of the costs that he is talking about, with the exception of pension costs, all the rest of those costs can be paid for by the American Recovery Act, money that the county got from Washington D.C.,” Potts said.

“Even using Recovery Act money we are still going to be losing money,” Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger says any proceeds should be used to pay back taxpayers.

“Our very first responsibility should be to make the taxpayers whole. The county taxpayers have essentially had to subsidize this facility, that used to be self-sustaining, but now it has been up to the taxpayers to subsidize it. Then I think we should make an allocation to the overhaul of the emergency communications. Lastly, I think we could make contributions to our local senior centers,” said Eichelberger.

Commissioner Eichelberger says the Cumberland County Commissioner has had no discussion on how the proceeds should be used but expects they will in the next few months when commissioners have more information.