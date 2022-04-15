DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In May of 2020, Dillsburg Borough was awarded a transportation set-a-side grant for $340,000 to extend sidewalks on both sides of Chesnut Street. This was awarded so people would no longer have to walk on the side of the road to get to Dillsburg Elementary School and the community park.

“When the grant was sent in we had all the engineering done everything to meet all their specs,” Dillsburg Mayor John Richardson said. “The plans were approved by York County.”

18 months later, the borough says it is waiting for PennDOT to release the funds.

“They say they need additional engineering when it was approved originally,” Mayor Richardson said. “We were given a list of engineers from PennDOT that we can use to have the engineering done.”

The mayor says it’s going to cost the borough approximately $30,000 to $40,000, and that money cannot be used as part of the grant. Dillsburg is a small community, but this project is a big deal, and the delay is a huge frustration.

“I just feel in some ways we are being held hostage for additional funds for work that we had done. We were basically set to go in June of 2020 and here we are 18 months later and we are not further along.” Mayor Richardson said.

PennDOT says because the grant is federal funds, the borough has to follow federal guidelines. abc27 asked PennDOT why the federal government would require the borough to get another engineer. Officials told us they are looking into it.