Full interview: coronavirus scams, security concerns for businesses, and making a family plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols discussed the most recent coronavirus scams with John Sancenito, President of INA.

INA is a Harrisburg based company that offers investigative and security services to government entities, private corporations and individuals across the globe.

Sancenito also discusses the security concerns local business owners are facing as many employees are now working from home and why it is important to have a “family plan” during this national pandemic.

INA is offering a free webinar for business owners March 25 at 1:00.