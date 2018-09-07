Ghost Guns: built by hand, no serial number, no background check

Harrisburg, PA - Ghost guns are built by hand, have no serial number, no background check is needed, and it's legal.

"Ghost gun is just a buzz word made up by a politician," said Ben Brown, co-owner, Wise Men Company. "The ability to build your own firearm is nothing new."

Brown is the co-owner of Wise Men Company. He and his business partner produce gun reviews on Instagram and YouTube. Brown has built his own gun.

"You get a product in the end that's exactly how you want it," said Brown.

The parts needed to build a firearm can be purchased online.The lower third of the gun is not completely finished which makes it legal to sell. The packaging comes with the tools to finish the piece.

"You need to put in all the lower pieces, all your pin holes need to be drilled and punched, and once you are done that's your completed lower," said Brown. "Then you are going to need probably $800 to $1,000 more of products to put into that gun to actually make it work,"

"This is a public safety concern, lets not kid ourselves," said Jeff Dempsey, program director, CeaseFire Pa.

CeaseFire Pa is a non-profit organization that educates the public about gun laws and takes a stand against gun violence. It has concerns about "build your own" firearms.

"This isn't just a bunch of hobbyist getting together to make these guns. There are people with real criminal intent who have made these fire arms and done unspeakable acts with them already," said Dempsey.

CeaseFire Pa would like to see legislation introduced that would not only require ghost guns have serial numbers, but require those who want to purchase the unfinished lower third of a gun to go through a background check.

"Making sure that again domestic abusers, or the mentally ill, or that people with previous felony convictions aren't the ones making these firearms and I don't think it's too much to ask that people that shouldn't have guns can't get them," said Dempsey.

"You can't legislate morality unfortunately," said Brown. "The plans and the blueprints for firearms are dispersed all over the internet there's no way to put the cat back in the bag. The best to handle it, in my opinion, is to educate people and talk about it."

Building your own firearm is legal, but it is illegal to sell a ghost gun.

abc27 News reached out to local district attorneys, none of them could recall a case involving a "ghost gun". However, several district attorneys pointed out firearms used in crimes are not always recovered and it's more common to see guns with a serial number that has been destroyed.