Harrisburg officials seeking solutions for Industrial Road clean-up

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg and local officials are looking to crack down on the trash along Industrial Road.

The litter and trash have been an issue that has plagued the road for quite some time and it has been an eyesore and safety concern for the public.

Countless pieces of trash were found on the side of the road- including many bottles of what appeared to contain urine in them.

Dauphin County owns the park, Harrisburg City maintains the road, and the trash is the city’s responsibility.

Mayor Eric Papenfuse believes that the litter is a safety hazard, however, it is difficult to find people willing to volunteer and clean the mess repeatedly.

Papenfuse said he planned a meeting that took place Thursday with Dauphin County, friends of wildwood lake and representatives from several businesses along Industrial Road to discuss the issue.

While officials are looking for long-term solutions, people are asking if this would even be an issue if non-litter signs were enforced.

Harrisburg police say that in the last year and a half, eight parking tickets have been issued along Industrial Road