Lawmaker introduces bill to update state archives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sen. Mario Scavello is sponsoring a bill that would modernize the state’s history code.

The proposal gives the state more power to take back records that have been lost or stolen over the years, like items that are often found at auctions or for sale online.

The bill that would give the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission the power to demand the return of those records, allowing the state to ask a court to order the tuning over of such records.

The bill would also make certain sealed documents open to the public after 75 years.

”It’s our history, and if somebody wants to see it, why not have it available for them? This is what we’re about,” Scavello said.

The bill would also simplify how the agency sells or gives away excess property. It is still in committee.

Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati is a co-sponsor.