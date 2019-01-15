Neighborhood Alert: Police warn of shutdown scams

State police say scammers are trying to use the government shutdown to get your money.

There are a few scenarios going around. Some scam callers claim to be from a government office and even spoof a government number. They claim that federal benefits like Medicare direct deposits will stop unless recipients give up their bank account information.

In other calls, the scammers ask for bank account information, saying they can offer pre-approved loans.

Police also warn people to beware of fake job postings that require an application fee.

Chambersburg police looking for a man who stole Nintendo Switch controllers and a Turtle Beach headset from the Target on Norland Avenue last month. Call the police department at 717-264-4131 if you recognize him.

East Lampeter Township police looking for a man who stole cell phone chargers and accessories from two convenience stores. If you know who he is, call 717-291-4676.

