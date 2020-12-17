Pa. Department of Health updates Pennsylvanians on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Since the start of the week, Pennsylvania has administered 1,205 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

And by the end of the week, 87 hospitals in Pa. will have shipments of the first vaccine doses.

This puts phase one of the Pa. Department of Health’s vaccine plan well underway.

“So far, we have not had any reports of adverse side effects,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

Despite the snowstorm on Wednesday, the vaccine deliveries have not been delayed, with more than 97-thousand vaccines being delivered to the remaining 71 hospitals by the end of the week.

“This is really an enormous undertaking, and I want to thank our hospital partners for all of these efforts, especially while taking care of the patients they are seeing due to the surge in COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said.

The next phase of the vaccine plan will involve pharmacies across the state.

“Starting on the 28th of December, distribution through CVS and Walgreens to nursing homes and other long term care facilities [will begin],” Dr. Levine explained.

The general public will likely have access to the vaccine by late spring or summer 2021.

“While we are at the start of the road out of this pandemic..our light at the end of the tunnel, the path is long and it will take time,” Dr. Levine said.

The Pa. Department of Health says it has no plans to make the vaccine mandatory.

For more information about the state’s vaccine plan, read the COVID-19 Interim Vaccine Plan available to the public.