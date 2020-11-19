Quarryville Police seeking information on a string of vandalism incidents

QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Quarryville Borough Police Department is searching for answers after a string of vandalizations took place overnight between Nov. 9 and Nov. 10 in Quarryville Borough and the surrounding jurisdictions.

The suspect(s) used white spray paint to vandalize a public road, sidewalks, private driveways, several vehicles, several buildings and businesses. The bulk of the paintings were vulgarities and obscene images. The cost of the damage is not yet to be determined.

Authorities believe a red smaller car, possibly a hatchback style, with a loud muffler may be involved. Anyone with information about this vandalism is asked to contact the Quarryville Borough Police Department at 717-786-3121, make a tip via the Crime Watch Site, or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913, or you can anonymously text a tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.