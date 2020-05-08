Realtor calls on governor to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Ralph Miller is one of thousands of realtors across the state asking Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen real estate in Pennsylvania, which has been shut down for over 2 months.

“To the Governor and legislators it is two words, common sense,” said Ralph Miller, realtor at Coldwell Banker.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation that has shut down real estate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What do those people do that had a fire or something happened to their house, or they are relocating from the military or a corporate stand point, they have nowhere to go,” said Miller.

There are mirroring bills at the state Capitol right now, SB1135 and HB 2412, that would reopen real estate in Pennsylvania by requiring the Department of Community and Economic Development to issue a waiver to real estate related activities that can adhere to social distancing practices and other mitigation measures defined by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Miller is hoping Governor Wolf will make the call so realtors across the state don’t have to wait on the legislative process.

“I go to the grocery store I see 40,50, 60 people there. When I show a house I am with 1 or 2 people. We can do our jobs safely,” said Miller.

Miller says not only are realtors losing money, so is the state.

“The state is losing a 2 percent transfer tax, one percent goes to the county one percent goes to the state for every transaction that settles, so that is a ton of money the state is losing,” said Miller,

SB1135 and HB2412 are in committee.