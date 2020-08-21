Tour: Wellsville Elementary prepared to open

WELLSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Elementary students in the Northern York County School District will be going back to class full time this year.

Wellsville Elementary School Principal Faithe Permenter gave the abc27 investigators a tour of several classrooms that have been set up to meet the COVID-19 regulations handed down by the state.

Desks have been placed 6 feet a part which limits the amount of students in each classroom.

“We will have about 15 students in each classroom. The 6 feet between desks is not just from side to side but from front to back also. We have also made sure they are 6 feet from the teacher’s desk and from where the teacher might be presenting if they are using their smart boards,” said Permenter.

The state has also issued a new order requiring students to wash their hands at least three times a day. The school has built in hand washing breaks throughout the school day.

“We have to assure that it is happening, to keep us all healthier and safe and mitigate risk,” said Permenter.

Students will also notice new dots on the ground to help them social distance while waiting for the bathroom or to wash their hands at the sink in the classrooms. Purple tape has been placed on the floor in the hallways to help students know where to walk.

“We will talk to them about walking on your purple path, which will keep them 6 feet from the other side of the hall and we have that orange hash on the purple tape to mark that 6 feet between them and the person in front of them,” said Permenter.

This year students will be eating lunch in their classrooms. Teachers will be provided with cleaning supplies.

“We have told the teachers they will be sanitizing the desk tops before and after lunch,” said Permenter. “Our custodial crew will come in at the end of the day and do a deeper clean of the classroom.”

To minimize the sharing of equipment students will be given supplies to keep in their desk.

“They are going to be given a plastic bin to keep all of their personal items, like their white board, glue stick, scissors. All of that will go in their plastic bin which will fit in their desk and we are going to call it their tool box,” said Permenter.

Since students are required to wear masks most of the day they will have three 15 minute breaks to get outside and get fresh air.

“We are determined to make this work,”said Permenter. “We are excited to kick off a new school year and a new adventure of learning.”

Wellsville Elementary is one of the four elementary schools in the Northern York County School District.

Northern Middle and High School students will split the week, with 2 days of in class instruction and three days of remote learning.

The first day of school for Northern York County School District is September 8.