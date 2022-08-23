DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight months into a human trafficking investigation involving the Lower Swatara Township Police Department, seven people have been arrested and charged, police report.

While the details of the full investigation are not yet known, the people charged include two from Dauphin County, the Lower Swatara Township Police Department reports.

The people who have been charged in the investigation, according to the police department, are listed below.

TyQuann Brown, 43, of Middletown: Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3)

Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3) Christina Randall, 46, of Middletown: Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3)

Endangering the Welfare of Children (F3) Danerick Perry Jr., 26, of Memphis, Tennessee : Lure Child into Motor Vehicle (F2), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), Possession of Child Pornography (F3), Unlawful Contact with a Minor-Sexual Offense (F3), and Corruption of Minors (F3)

: Lure Child into Motor Vehicle (F2), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), Possession of Child Pornography (F3), Unlawful Contact with a Minor-Sexual Offense (F3), and Corruption of Minors (F3) Jeremy Maxwell, 19, of Memphis, Tennessee: Statutory Sexual Assault (F2), Corruption of Minors-Sexual Offense (F3), Unlawful Contact with a Minor (F3), and Corruption of Minors (M1)

Statutory Sexual Assault (F2), Corruption of Minors-Sexual Offense (F3), Unlawful Contact with a Minor (F3), and Corruption of Minors (M1) Mario Maxwell, 21, of Memphis, Tennessee: Lure Child into Motor Vehicle (F2), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), and Corruption of Minors (M1)

Lure Child into Motor Vehicle (F2), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), and Corruption of Minors (M1) Neil Moore II, 27, of Amsterdam, New York: Kidnapping of a Minor (F1), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), Unlawful Contact with Minor (F2), Conceal Whereabouts of Child (F3), Corruption of Minors-Sexual Offense (F3), and Corruptions of Minors (M1)

Kidnapping of a Minor (F1), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), Unlawful Contact with Minor (F2), Conceal Whereabouts of Child (F3), Corruption of Minors-Sexual Offense (F3), and Corruptions of Minors (M1) Jeniyah Lockhart-Trippins, 23, Amsterdam, New York: Kidnapping of a Minor (F1), Sexual Exploitation of Children (F2), Unlawful Contact with Minor (F2), Conceal Whereabouts of Child (F3), Corruption of Minors-Sexual Offense (F3), and Corruptions of Minors (M1)

The investigation involved multiple jurisdictions including the Lower Swatara Township Police Department.

According to court documents, police say Christina Randall reported her 13-year-old daughter missing after she had been gone for several days last December. Randall told police her daughter had run away before but usually came back.

Police say in their report that a couple from New York kidnapped the teen after allegedly contacting her on Instagram and offering to do her makeup. According to the court documents, Jeniyah Lockhart-Tippins and Neil Moore II met the girl at the Ramada Inn on North Mountain Road in Harrisburg. Lockhart-Tippins told police that the child’s mom, Christina Randal, dropped her daughter off at the hotel to meet them.

According to police, the teen allegedly told the couple she wanted to run away and they took her to New York.

Police used the teen’s IP address on Instagram to find her. It showed she was at the couple’s address in Amsterdam, New York. Police were able to rescue her four days after she was reported missing.

It is not yet clear what role the three men from Tennessee played in this case. A check of online court records shows several of the charges filed against them have been withdrawn.

This is a developing story.