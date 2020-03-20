Warning: scammers sending out fake coronavirus updates

Harrisburg, Pa.- Security experts are warning people to beware of text messages and emails containing links with updates on COVID-19 or the coronavirus.

“Some of the things that are prevalent right now are fake text messages asking people to click on a link that would bring them to an update on the coronavirus. Some of them are routing to websites and those websites are downloading ransomware to their computer or cell phones, or they are loading malware so that they can steal data or steal banking information for down the road,” said John Sancenito, President, INA.

INA is a Harrisburg based company that provides investigative and security services to government entities, private corporations and individuals across the globe

“There is a website out there called corona-virus.map.com. It is a bogus website. Do not go there. It will download malware to your computer and probably ransomware. Do not follow links that are sent to you randomly. Make sure that they are legitimate links,” said Sancenito. “If you are not sure about a link hover your mouse over the URL address and it will bring the actual website you would go to if you click on it.”