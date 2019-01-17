What's a flood? Check your insurance policies, warranties closely

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) - The Henry family lived in their home on Mountain Road in Elizabethville for 10 years and were in the last stages of remodeling last year when something catastrophic happened.

"I heard very loud popping and I ran down the stairs and realized what was happening," Rachel Henry said.

The basement wall was caving in.

"Twenty-five feet of the basement wall came into the house, which also disrupted all of the utilities. It broke every utility," Roy Henry said.

Ten months before this happened, the couple noticed water in their basement and some cracks. They called Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing and paid $18,000 to put in a French drain and sump pumps and to reinforce the wall.

"They used 14 carbon fiber straps every three feet from one corner to the other corner. They said it would hold the wall back," Roy Henry said.

The straps came with a double lifetime warranty.

"They told us they were 100 percent guaranteed; if anything happened they would come out and fix it," Rachel Henry said.

When Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing came out to asses the damage, the Henrys were told it wouldn't be covered.

"They said we're going call it a flood. Therefore, there is nothing they can do about it," Roy Henry said.

The back of the Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing contract states that damage caused by a flood is not covered. The couple reached out to their insurance company, which said the collapse was caused by hydrostatic pressure from the ground being saturated with water. The insurer also called it a flood.

"What's the definition of a flood? I live on the side of a mountain. It is not like there was a rush of water that hit the wall and made the wall collapse," Roy Henry said.

​​​​​​FEMA defines a flood as an excess of water on land that is normally dry and includes unusual and rapid accumulation or runoff of surface waters from any source, which could include rain. The Henrys' basement wall collapsed in July 2018, the fourth-wettest month on record.



The Henrys' insurance company also cited faulty workmanship as part of its denial, so the Henrys went back to Mid-Atlantic Waterproofing. The company turned the matter over to its insurance company.

After months of waiting there was no answer. ABC27 reached out and the same day we called, the insurance company offered the Henrys a settlement.

ABC27 spoke with Mid-Atlantic Systems of CPA's general manager, who said they are "deeply saddened" by the situation with the Henrys' home.

"We responded immediately to the Henrys' residence in July after this horrible catastrophe took place. Our production manager spent the entire day installing additional supports to minimize damage to the structure. Mid-Atlantic advised the Henrys to contact their insurance company immediately and finds it very distressing that the Henrys' insurance company has not provided any assistance to their policyholder," general manager Daniel Rubbo said.

Rubbo says the incident was caused by a natural disaster.

"The Henrys' home is at the base of a mountain and those historic rains created a "wall of water" as described by the Henrys. The already saturated ground forced the water on the surface toward a large, commercial-sized storm drain on their property; however, the storm drain couldn't handle the water and it flooded, backing up into the swimming pool. This caused the swimming pool to rise quickly and ultimately created a wall of water on top of the ground against the Henrys' wall. The amount of erosion and washout around both sides of the home were clear evidence that thousands and thousands of gallons of water above the ground had rumbled against the wall. 100-pound boulders were found moved down the sides of the home from the rushing water," Rubbo said.

"Mid-Atlantic adheres to the recommended installation practice and protocol from the manufacturer for the carbon fiber product and offers industry leading warranties for below-grade water problems. This incident was an above-grade flood."

The Henrys are in the process of working with Mid-Atlantic's insurance company to work out the details of the settlement. The family was living with family and friends after the incident and is now renting.

"My little 5-year-old calls this the broken house now," Rachel Henry said. "It is very heartbreaking."